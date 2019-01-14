DePaul student actually was taken to abandoned home and robbed at gunpoint: cops

A former DePaul University employee is accused of stealing laptops from the university in July after she was laid off. | Sun-Times file photo

One woman and two men were charged Monday with taking a 19-year-old DePaul University student from a spot near the school’s Lincoln Park campus to an abandoned house and robbing him at gunpoint, nearly four days after police said the student lied to authorities about the ordeal.

Officers arrested Tarika Gilmore, an 18-year-old from East Garfield Park, Deaaron Jackson, a 27-year-old from Humboldt Park, and Lasam Davis, a 24-year-old from Fifth City, on Friday after deeming the 19-year-old’s account of Jan. 8 was credible, according to a statement from Chicago police.

About 8 p.m. that day, the three of them stopped the 19-year-old as he walked through an alley in the 900 block of West Montana, police said. They pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get inside a vehicle.

The trio drove to an empty house in the West Garfield Park neighborhood’s 4200 block of West Wilcox, where they took his debit card to withdraw cash at a nearby gas station, police said. After also stealing his cell phone and other belongings, they allowed him run away unharmed.

Officers recovered the 19-year-old’s stolen items after taking the suspects into custody, police said. They each face a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property.

Chicago police said last week they found out about the robbery at 12:30 a.m. the next day, after the 19-year-old escaped from the abandoned house and called 911 from a security guard’s phone about half a mile away in the 400 block of South Pulaski.

The university’s public safety department emailed students a public safety alert summarizing the alleged incident about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

But on Thursday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the student was not robbed or kidnapped anywhere in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, adding that “this also was not a random incident.”

Case Update on alleged kidnapping in 19th District @ChicagoCaps19 – During their investigation, #ChicagoPolice Detectives determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed in the 19 District or near De Paul University. This also was not a random incident.. pic.twitter.com/RD13hcuGkW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 11, 2019

CPD declined to comment on the investigation’s turn of events.

Gilmore, Jackson and Davis are scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.