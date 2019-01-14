DePaul student was robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, not kidnapped: cops

One woman and two men were charged Monday with robbing a 19-year-old DePaul University student at gunpoint near the school’s Lincoln Park campus, nearly four days after police said the student lied to authorities about being kidnapped and driven to an abandoned home.

Officers arrested the suspects — Tarika Gilmore, an 18-year-old from East Garfield Park, Deaaron Jackson, a 27-year-old from Humboldt Park, and Lasam Davis, a 24-year-old from Fifth City — on Friday upon finding the 19-year-old’s stolen belongings inside a deserted building, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The location’s address was in the same West Garfield Park block where the 19-year-old said he was brought to at gunpoint in a Jan. 8 robbery, police said. But he was allegedly never taken there or robbed at that location.

Rather, about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the three of them stopped the 19-year-old as he walked through an alley in the 900 block of West Montana, police said. They pointed a gun at him and stole his belongings before leaving.

Chicago police initially announced Gilmore, Jackson and Davis’ charges about 3 a.m. Monday in a press release that detailed the 19-year-old’s account of being kidnapped. An hour later, CPD retracted that narrative and clarified he was actually robbed in the Lincoln Park address.

“The detectives’ investigation revealed that the DePaul student’s story about being kidnapped near the school’s Lincoln Park campus Tuesday night and driven to an abandoned house where he was robbed at gunpoint was fabricated,” CPD said in the press release.

Gilmore, Jackson and Davis each face a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property, police said. They are scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

The three were caught Friday night, when patrolling CPD officers noticed a light on inside a vacant apartment building about 10:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox, police said.

They knocked on the back door — and out the front door ran Gilmore, Jackson and Davis, police said. All three told the officers they did not live in the apartment.

Officers, being aware of a “robbery pattern” surrounding that address, found a stash of stolen property inside, including the 19-year-old’s items, police said. They were arrested.

Police said the 19-year-old had told investigators the trio drove him to an empty house in the 4200 block of West Wilcox, where they took his debit card to withdraw cash at a nearby gas station. After also stealing his cell phone and other belongings, he told officers, they allowed him run away unharmed.

But on Thursday, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the student was not robbed or kidnapped anywhere in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, adding that “this also was not a random incident.”

Case Update on alleged kidnapping in 19th District @ChicagoCaps19 – During their investigation, #ChicagoPolice Detectives determined this was not a kidnapping and the victim was not robbed in the 19 District or near De Paul University. This also was not a random incident.. pic.twitter.com/RD13hcuGkW — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 11, 2019

The most recent CPD statement says the student was robbed in the address near DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus but denies he was ever kidnapped.

Chicago police declined to provide further details on the investigation.