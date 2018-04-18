DePauw University erupts in protests over racist acts

Starbucks, trying to tamp down a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia, plans to close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training for nearly 175,000 workers. The announcement on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, comes after the arrests sparked protests and calls for a boycott on social media. | Ted S. Warren/AP file photo

Young people are tired of waiting for us to get it right.

We saw that after the Parkland school shooting with student-led walkouts.

We saw that after unarmed black men were fatally shot by police in several cities.

We are seeing it now with young people leading boycotts of Starbucks to protest the arrests of two black men at one of the chain’s coffee shops in Philadelphia.

The latest youth protest erupted on Tuesday when a group of students at DePauw University in Indiana interrupted a campus talk by Jenna Fischer, the actress who starred in the TV comedy, “The Office.”

The students were protesting the university’s handling of incidents involving racist messages found on campus.

About 100 students disrupted the event. Several protesters hoisted a banner in front of the auditorium that said: “We Are Not Safe.”

OPINION

The incidents that sparked the action included a racial slur written with rocks at the student’s nature park, and anti-Semitic and homophobic messages scrawled in the restroom of “The Inn,” a public gathering spot on campus.

Mark McCoy, the university’s president, had addressed the racist messages a day earlier, advising students that they were scheduling meetings with campus leaders, and planning a campuswide gathering.

“I want to state categorically that slurs, threats or intimidation are never welcome on this campus,” McCoy said.

But young people, often the targets of bias, are growing weary of meetings.

There are also concerns that while administrators are taking racial incidents seriously, some students act as though hate speech is a joke.

The parent of one DePauw student from Chicago, who asked for anonymity, is worried.

“As some of the students were sharing their concerns, other students were laughing and taking it as something that wasn’t serious,” the parent said the student told him.

DePauw University was founded in 1837 by the Methodist Church and is located in Greencastle, Indiana. Nearly 20 percent of the student body is made up of students of color, and 10 percent are international students. About 19 percent of the faculty members are minorities.

A multimillion-dollar facility was recently built on campus, and half of the building is designated for racial diversity, the parent pointed out.

“From my understanding, students have stated they don’t feel safe there,” he said.

He points out that anyone with access would be able to gain entrance to a building that is supposed to be a safe place for students of color.

Given the racial threats, the open access makes students of color easier targets.

“How does that promote safety?” he asked.

Ken Owen, a special adviser to the university’s president, said African-American alumni, and in particular a successful Indianapolis businessman, largely funded the new Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

“It is a place where [students of color] can study, congregate, have meals and have parties, and was designed as a place they can go if they feel the need to be with a group of friends,” Owen said.

He is unaware of any effort to restrict access to the space in light of the racial threats.

He added, however, that it is “imperative” to the university to offer students of color assurances when it comes to their safety.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday students interrupted a press conference where McCoy discussed the racial incidents.

“DePauw has made so many efforts to address this and has still fallen short,” McCoy told the gathering, 93.1 FM WIBC radio reported.

DePauw has set up a tip line, incident@depauw.edu, in an effort to get to the bottom of the racist acts.

“We have received a few tips that have been helpful, but when someone walks into a restroom with a Sharpie, it is a hard thing to figure out,” Owen said.

No one has been arrested.

“Believe me when and if we get to that point, we will make a lot of noise about that. This is hurtful to everybody and especially so for minority communities. These words bring out feelings and emotions and fears that are not healthy and we should be beyond as a nation,” Owen said.

“I want the school to keep students of color safe and not be so concerned about their endowment,” the parent told me. “The president needs to personally get the message across that there really is a zero tolerance for this behavior.”

