Deputies respond to report of man with gun in Volo

Deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a gun at a residence Wednesday evening in north suburban Volo.

About 5 p.m., a witness reported he saw a man armed with a firearm in the garage of a home in the 200 block of Niagra Drive in Volo, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies made contact with the residents inside the home, who all cooperated, according to the sheriff’s office. The gun the witness saw was a BB gun.

There was no evidence of a crime, and the deputies left the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

In 2015, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the same home, according to the sheriff’s office. A man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm after he fired a bullet, which struck a neighbor’s house.