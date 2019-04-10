Derailment suspends Blue Line trains between O’Hare and Rosemont

Blue Line trains between the O’Hare and Rosemont stations have been suspended because of a derailment, the CTA said in an alert. Trains are operating only between Forest Park and Rosemont.

According to preliminary information, a train approaching the O’Hare terminal derailed, CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski said. No injuries were reported and crews are working to provide shuttles for passengers.

The CTA said passengers should consider using alternative bus routes or other rail lines at this time.

Crews are working to provide alternative service options while work to restore service in the of O'Hare on the Blue Line; we encourage riders to seek alternatives to the Blue Line for service to/from O'Hare at this time. — cta (@cta) April 11, 2019

This is a developing story.