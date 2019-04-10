Derailment suspends Blue Line trains between O’Hare and Rosemont
Blue Line trains between the O’Hare and Rosemont stations have been suspended because of a derailment, the CTA said in an alert. Trains are operating only between Forest Park and Rosemont.
According to preliminary information, a train approaching the O’Hare terminal derailed, CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski said. No injuries were reported and crews are working to provide shuttles for passengers.
The CTA said passengers should consider using alternative bus routes or other rail lines at this time.
This is a developing story.