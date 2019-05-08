Tanker rollover, fuel leak causes Jane Addams ramp closures in Des Plaines

Elmhurst Road at the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Des Plaines | Google Maps

Several ramps to and from the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway were closed after a tanker rolled over and leaked gasoline Wednesday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The tanker rolled over about 7:40 a.m. on Elmhurst Road over I-90, according to Des Plaines police.

No injuries were reported, but gas began leaking onto the road after the rollover, police said.

All tollway exit and entrance ramps at Elmhurst Road remain closed as of 8:20 a.m., police said.