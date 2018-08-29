Des Plaines man’s death ruled homicide

A Des Plaines man died Monday from injuries he suffered in an assault.

Thomas W. Henry, 56, of Des Plaines was pronounced dead at 10:26 p.m. Monday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of complications from blunt force head injuries in an assault, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

It was not immediately known when or where Henry was assaulted, according to authorities.