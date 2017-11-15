Des Plaines school supt. to resign amid sexual harassment allegations

The superintendent of a northwest suburban Des Plaines school district is leaving his position amid allegations he sexually harasses co-workers.

The District 62 Board of Education announced Wednesday night that Dr. Floyd Williams Jr. would resign as superintendent Dec. 13, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Jennifer Bova.

The board had received complaints of inappropriate behavior and offensive comments by Williams that could be interpreted as sexual harassment, according to the statement. No allegations of inappropriate physical contact were made.

The school board and Williams decided to “mutually separate” rather than incur significant attorney fees and court costs, as well as disruptions to the school community, the district said.

“To move forward with disciplinary action, including termination, based on such allegations would require witnesses to publicly come forward with specific charges and would be very costly to the District,” the statement said.

Per an agreement with Williams and the district, Williams will be paid for the remaining workdays of the current school year and will receive payment for five vacation days, the statement said.

The board appointed Associate Superintendent Dr. Paul Hertel to the position of interim superintendent.

Before working at superintendent of District 62, Williams served as assistant superintendent of elementary school leadership at a Kenosha, Wisconsin school district and as a principal for Milwaukee Public Schools, according to his Linked In profile.

Williams could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.