Detainee charged with scheme to smuggle pot into bathroom at Stroger Hospital

A Cook County Jail detainee was charged after being identified as the second person involved in a scheme last year to smuggle marijuana to an inmate’s bathroom at Stroger Hospital.

A Cook County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Odell Calvin Tuesday for attempting to bring marijuana into a penal institution, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin, who has been in custody since 2015, was originally booked on charges including aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon.

David Fuller, 27, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was charged last month with the same crime, the sheriff’s office said. He posted $30,000 bond a day after his arrest and was released from custody when the Illinois Department of Corrections declined to issue a parole violation warrant in the case.

On Jan. 30, hospital staff found a package containing 6 grams of marijuana under the door to the bathroom at Stroger, 1969 Ogden Ave., the sheriff’s office said.

Hospital police and investigators with the sheriff’s office later identified Fuller as the person who left the package, the sheriff’s office said. The marijuana was intended for Calvin, who was visiting the county hospital for an appointment. He planned to bring the marijuana into the jail.

Calvin is being held at Cook County in lieu of positing bond.