Detainee dead in apparent suicide at Cook County Jail

A detainee was found dead in an apparent suicide early Friday at the Cook County Jail, authorities said.

Anthony Mbanu, 24, was found hanging inside his cell about 1:40 a.m. in the jails super maximum security Division 9, 2854 W. 31st St., according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cara Smith. Smith said Mbanu took his own life.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

Mbanu was in custody at the jail since Dec. 18, 2015, on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery, Smith said.

He was arrested at 7:17 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2015, in the 700 block of East 111th Street, according to Chicago Police arrest records.

Mbanu’s death is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force, as is customary for all deaths of people in custody, according to Smith.