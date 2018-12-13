Detainee found dead in shower at northwest Indiana jail

A detainee was found dead Tuesday at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana.

Kurtis Peoples, 46, of Gary, Indiana was found dead by jail staff in a shower cell, the Porter County coroner’s office reported. Peoples was alone in the cell at the time.

Because the death happened in Lake County, the Porter County coroner’s office will investigate to avoid a conflict of interest, officials said. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, but the results were pending further investigation and toxicology tests.

Peoples had been booked into the jail on Dec. 5, officials said.

Message left with the Lake County sheriff’s office and Gary police on Thursday evening were not immediately returned.