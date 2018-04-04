Detectives question person of interest in River North stabbing death

Police are questioning a person of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing last month in the River North neighborhood.

Detectives took a person into custody for questioning in connection with the March 23 stabbing death of 55-year-old Miguel Beedle, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Wednesday.

Beedle walked out of the alley at 2:27 a.m. in the 400 block of North State after suffering a stab wound to his neck, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Beedle, who lived in northwest suburban Park Ridge, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 2:42 a.m.

Guglielmi said he was stabbed after an altercation in the first block of West Hubbard.

An autopsy determined Beedle died of his stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.