Detectives want to talk to Jussie Smollett about ‘new information’ in case

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Jussie Smollett participates in the "Empire" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Chicago police detectives have asked to speak with “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett again after receiving “new information” in the case as of result of interrogations of two men who were released from custody Friday night without charges.

The announcement came as CNN reported Saturday that police sources told the station that investigators believe Smollett paid the two men to stage the attack.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi issued a statement Saturday night that said in its entirety: “We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation. We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

The two men, who are brothers and worked with Smollett on “Empire,” were taken into custody by police Wednesday night at O’Hare Airport after returning from a trip to Nigeria, their attorney Gloria Schmidt told reporters Friday night.

Breaking: Two law enforcement sources tell CNN that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. Rolling live coverage starting now on @CNN… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2019

The request to interview Smollett was made by detectives though Smollett’s attorneys late Friday night, but detectives had not heard back as of Saturday evening, according to Guglielmi.

“We would like to speak with him to corroborate the new information we received as a result of the interrogations,” Guglielmi said.

After their release, police said the brothers were no longer considered suspects.

The brothers, whose names have not been released by police but have been reported by several gossip sites, were questioned by detectives while being held in police custody for two days.

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete,” Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Schmidt confirmed the brothers worked with Smollett on “Empire” and said they would eventually “tell their story.”

Asked by reporters Friday if Smollett had “set up” the attack, Schmidt demurred, saying there were “still a lot of moving parts to this” and “I’m not part of Jussie’s defense. I’m not part of what’s going on with him.”

Smollett has told police that he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 when two men walked up to him, yelled the slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — suspected to be bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck.

The actor said he was reluctant to call police immediately after the attack because of the attention it would receive. Smollett’s manager, who said he was on the phone with the actor at the time of the assault, called authorities 40 minutes later.

On Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that police were investigating the possibility that the attack was staged. However, a police spokesman on Friday again stressed that “there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax.”

When the two brothers were taken into custody, detectives believed they were the same people shown in a surveillance image released by police days after the purported attack, Guglielmi said. The men had allegedly yelled racial and homophobic slurs during the incident, which had been investigated as a possible hate crime.

In recent days, police have repeatedly said Smollett has cooperated with investigators and that he is not considered a suspect.

Smollett himself denied allegations that the attack was a hoax in an interview last week with anchor Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” and said the attacks on his credibility have been hard to take.

The FBI is also investigating a letter sent to Fox and “Empire” offices on Jan. 22 that contained a white, powdery substance and “threatening language” toward Smollett.

Contributing: Sam Charles and Nader Issa