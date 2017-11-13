Detroit man and woman charged with buying iPhones on false accounts

A man and woman from Detroit bought five iPhones at a southwest suburban Apple store on someone else’s AT&T account, according to police.

Ernest Bryant Jr. and Ashjanae King, both 21, were each charged with one felony count of identity theft, according to Orland Park police.

On Nov. 5, officers stopped the pair outside the Apple store in the Orland Square Mall at 428 Orland Square Dr., police said.

Bryant had two iPhone 8 Plus phones and King had three iPhone 8 Plus phones, police said. All five were financed for the full retail price of $949 and placed on AT&T accounts.

But the accounts were fake, having been created using the personal information of other people, who reside outside of Illinois, police said.

Bryant was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $20,000 bond, and King was ordered held on $25,000, police said.