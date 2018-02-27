Developer sues over Chicago Spire failure, blames ‘sheer spite’

In this photo from 2008, workers construct the core of the Santiago Calatrava-designed Chicago Spire in Chicago. | AP photo courtesy of Shelbourne Development

The company that tried to build the Chicago Spire, meant to be the tallest residential building in the world, has filed a federal lawsuit over the project’s failure — as well as the alleged “sheer spite” aimed at a key developer.

Shelbourne North Water Street Corporation filed the 60-page complaint Tuesday in federal court in Chicago, naming as defendants two statutory bodies of the Republic of Ireland — National Asset Management and National Asset Loan Management.

Designed by world-famous architect Santiago Calatrava, the 2,000-foot-tall Spire would have been the tallest building in the western hemisphere and second-tallest in the world. The new lawsuit describes it as an “engineering marvel.”

In the end, workers simply dug a hole. The project had failed by 2014.

The new lawsuit claims damages to the tune of $1.21 billion, including $525 million in cash and equity invested in the project and another $685 million in profit had the spire been built as intended. It also says the Irish taxpayers were cheated out of $57 million “out of sheer spite” toward businessman Garrett Kelleher.