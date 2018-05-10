Developers unveil proposal for new neighborhood on South Loop site

Rendering of proposed education hub and riverwalk. Supplied by marketing and communication for Related Midwest.

A cafe zone, a new Red Line CTA station and new roads are just some of the details developers of “The 78” South Loop site unveiled at a community meeting on Thursday.

Plans for the 62-acre, $1.2 billion research and innovation hub were announced by Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel in October.

Roughly 2,000 students are expected to be educated at the “world-class” facility every year.

Touted as a public-private partnership, Related Midwest, the developer of the sprawling site, envisions the site becoming Chicago’s 78th neighborhood.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Built along the Chicago River, and bordering Roosevelt Road, Clark and 16th Streets, there will be more than a half-mile of continuous riverfront that will connect downtown to Chinatown.

There will be new office and restaurant spaces as well as new bike paths and playgrounds. Around 20 percent of the housing created in the area will be affordable for lower income residents, but it’s too early in the project to give a definite number of how many units will be constructed.

The project is also expected to create roughly 10,000 jobs and hire locally.

Construction on the Wells-Wentworth Connector that runs between the Loop and Chinatown will begin this summer.

Construction on the other elements of the project are slated to being in 2019.