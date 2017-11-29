Diamonds stolen in smash-and-grab robbery at Schaumburg jewelry store

A group of robbers made off with an unknown amount of diamonds in a smash-and-grab robbery Wednesday night in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. to a Jared jewelry store at 1700 E. Woodfield Road, according to Schaumburg police.

Three people ran into the store with hammers, smashed a display case and grabbed loose diamonds, police said. The group ran off to a vehicle and drove away.

Police said all three were wearing dark clothes and hooded sweatshirts with the hood pulled tightly around their faces.

No weapons were shown and no injuries were reported, police said.