Man missing from Brighton Park for months
A 53-year-old man has been missing for almost a year from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
Diarmuid Hurley was last seen June 29, 2018 in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.
Hurley, who is 6-feet tall and 210 pounds, has gray hair and hazel-colored eyes, police said.
Anyone who knows his location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.