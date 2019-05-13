Man missing from Brighton Park for months

A 53-year-old man has been missing for almost a year from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Diarmuid Hurley was last seen June 29, 2018 in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Hurley, who is 6-feet tall and 210 pounds, has gray hair and hazel-colored eyes, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.