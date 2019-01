Diesel fuel spill in South Loop train yard prompts hazmat response

No one was injured after a tanker truck carrying diesel spilled early Sunday in a South Loop train yard.

About 3 a.m., about 15 firefighters were called to a yard in the 1600 block of West Lumber to respond to a “very basic” level one hazmat situation, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The tanker had been refueling when the fuel spill happened, CFD said. The mess was cleaned up about 4:45 a.m, with no injuries reported.