Man killed in Joliet shooting identified

Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Dimitri Allen, 26, was shot shortly before noon in the 1100 block of Cutter Avenue in Joliet, according to Joliet police and the Will County coroner’s office.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found him in a yard with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Allen, who lived in Joliet, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy found he suffered a single gunshot wound, but a final determination on the cause and manner of his death is pending toxicology reports and further investigation.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and asking anyone with information or surveillance video related to the shooting to call Det. Don McKinney at 815-724-3020 ext. 3385.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.