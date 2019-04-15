Our Pledge To You

Man sentenced to 15 years in Naperville drive-by shooting case

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison regarding a Thanksgiving Day drive-by shooting in west suburban Naperville.

Dion Knight, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery earlier this year regarding a 2016 shooting at an apartment complex, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 24, Knight allegedly drove through the parking lot on Fairway Drive and fired shots at a group of people, prosecutors said. One person was shot in the chest.

Dion Knight | DuPage County state’s attorney office

Naperville police investigated the shooting and brought charges Knight the following year, prosecutors said.

Knight has remained in custody on a $300,000 bond since his arrest, prosecutors said.

“This afternoon, Mr. Knight learned that his violent actions of November 24, 2016, have earned him a fifteen-year prison sentence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the victim, while serious, were not life-threatening.

Knight must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.

