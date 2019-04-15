Man sentenced to 15 years in Naperville drive-by shooting case

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison regarding a Thanksgiving Day drive-by shooting in west suburban Naperville.

Dion Knight, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery earlier this year regarding a 2016 shooting at an apartment complex, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 24, Knight allegedly drove through the parking lot on Fairway Drive and fired shots at a group of people, prosecutors said. One person was shot in the chest.

Naperville police investigated the shooting and brought charges Knight the following year, prosecutors said.

Knight has remained in custody on a $300,000 bond since his arrest, prosecutors said.

“This afternoon, Mr. Knight learned that his violent actions of November 24, 2016, have earned him a fifteen-year prison sentence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the victim, while serious, were not life-threatening.

Knight must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.