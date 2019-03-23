Disabled man reported missing in Peotone

A man with mental disabilities was reported missing Saturday in rural Peotone Township south of Chicago.

Patrick Bennett was last seen leaving his home about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of West Kennedy Road, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Bennett has gone missing before, and was found at home or at the Indian Oaks mental health care facility in Manteno, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone who knows Bennett’s location was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.