Dismembered body found in Marquette Park dumpster had been fatally shot: autopsy

A dead body was found Thursday in a dumpster in the 6800 block of South Artesian. | Google Earth

A dismembered body found Thursday in a Southwest Side Marquette Park dumpster had been fatally shot in the head, an autopsy has ruled.

Officers found various body parts about 12:30 p.m. after a neighbor had called 911 about a foul odor in the 6800 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago Police. The body was that of a male, whose age and identification haven’t been determined.

An autopsy Friday found the person died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.