Divers pull man from Lake Michigan near Evanston

A man was in critical condition after rescue divers pulled him out of Lake Michigan Thursday morning near north suburban Evanston.

Crews were called about a swimmer in distress at 8:46 a.m. behind a home in the 2700 block of Sheridan Road in Evanston, according to a statement from the Evanston Fire Department. A water rescue team arrived to find a swimmer who told them his friend had gone underwater.

Rescue swimmers pulled the man, thought to be in his 50s, out of the lake by 9:16 a.m., fire officials said. Paramedics began CPR and he was taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.