Divers search for person in water at Jackson Park harbor

A search for a person who fell into the water turned into a recovery early Monday at the Jackson Park Inner Harbor. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

A search for a person in the water early Monday at Jackson Park turned into a recovery mission after divers spent over an hour searching unfruitfully.

The Chicago Fire Department responded shortly after midnight to the docks at the Jackson Park Inner Harbor on the South Side for an adult who fell into the water, according to Deputy District Chief Walter Schroeder.

CFD divers searched for an hour and a half before turning over the search to Chicago police as a “recovery”, Schroder said.

Additional details were not immediately released.