Crews pull driver out of water after car drove into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

Divers pulled a man out of Lake Michigan Friday evening after he drove into the water near Navy Pier. | @Moxiesmg/Twitter

Crews pulled a driver out of Lake Michigan Friday evening after a car drove into the water near Navy Pier.

The car went into the lake about 5:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police and Fire Departments. Divers with the fire department’s Marine Unit had pulled the driver out of the water by 6:30 p.m. and were trying to resuscitate him as they took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

