Divvy stations in Chicago are now a part of a bike-sharing data app.

An Apple Maps feature went live on Monday with bike-sharing data for more than 175 cities in 36 countries.

The app will show the location of bikes and docking stations, along with more 12,ooo points of interest, Ito World said in a press release.

Ito World, a company that enhances mobility data, signed off on the deal with Apple.