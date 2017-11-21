6 die in Dixon house fire

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department says six people have died in a house fire in Dixon. | File photo

DIXON — A county sheriff says six people have died in a house fire in rural northern Illinois.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department says police received a 911 call just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon. Sheriff’s officials say firefighters arrived to discover a “fully engulfed” residential structure fire.

Authorities say all six occupants of the residence died in the fire. The names and ages of the victims haven’t been released.

The sheriff’s office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The home is about 90 miles west of Chicago.

A firefighter says a house where six people were found dead was fully engulfed in flames when his crew arrived at the scene.

Captain Isaac Dimmig of the Dixon Rural Fire Department says there was no way that firefighters could enter the house when they arrived shortly after midnight on Tuesday because by that point the entire house was consumed by flames. He says nobody in the house outside Dixon survived the fire and that the bodies were not discovered until the fire was brought under control.

Dimmig would not say where the bodies were found in the home and says the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He says 10 fire departments responded to the blaze.