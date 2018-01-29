DNA evidence used to charge man with 2015 robbery in Orland Park

A Hazel Crest man was charged Thursday with a robbery in 2015 in Orland Park after DNA evidence tied him to the crime.

In December, officers were notified that Illinois State Police had used a DNA sample to identify 24-year-old David J. Gamble as a suspect in the robbery, according to Orland Park police.

On Thursday, Gamble was pulled over in the 15800 block of Lagrange Road and taken into custody, police said.

Gamble was charged with felony counts of robbery and vehicular invasion, police said.

He is being held at Cook County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. His next court date was set for Feb. 19.