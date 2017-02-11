Joe Ricketts shuts down hyperlocal DNAinfo newsrooms

The hyperlocal news website DNAinfo shut down its newsrooms in Chicago and New York on Thursday, along with the outlet Gothamist.

DNAinfo CEO Joe Ricketts announced the decision in a message on the company’s websites, with all links to previous DNAinfo stories redirecting to Ricketts’ note.

The Chicago neighborhood news website had published stories up until the afternoon announcement. Reporters indicated the shutdown came as a shock.

“Reaching this decision wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t one I made lightly,” wrote Ricketts, the father of Cubs’ owner Tom Ricketts.

“I started DNAinfo in 2009 at a time when few people were investing in media companies. But I believed an opportunity existed to build a successful company that would report unbiased neighborhood news and information. These were stories that weren’t getting told, and because I believe people care deeply about the things that happen where they live and work, I thought we could build a large and loyal audience that advertisers would want to reach,” Ricketts wrote.

“But DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure. And while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn’t been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded. I want to thank our readers for their support and loyalty through the years. And I want to thank our employees for their tireless effort and dedication.”