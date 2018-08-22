DNC members arrive in Chicago to talk midterms, 2020 convention

Balloons descend at the Wells Fargo Center after Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016. Three cities are competing for the 2020 event. | AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Nearly 500 Democrats from across the U.S. converge on Chicago Wednesday to conduct party business.

It’s the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, where Democrats will come together for three days to discuss work related to the midterm elections on Nov. 6 and take up reforms to the 2020 presidential nominating process – from the caucuses to the primaries to so-called “superdelegates.” The clout of these delegates who earn a seat with their state delegations because of party status will likely be trimmed.

DNC Chair Tom Perez will host a welcome reception on Wednesday evening, where invitees will get a briefing on 2018 voter turnout strategy.

Agenda for DNC Summer Meeting 2018

Hyatt Regency Chicago, Wacker Drive

Thursday, Aug. 23

7am – 6pm DNC Registration

8:30am – 10am Executive Committee

10:30am – 12pm Disability Council

10:30am – 12pm Small Business Council

10:30am – 12pm Youth Council

10:30am – 12pm Seniors Council

10:30am – 12pm Rural Council

10:30am – 12pm Vets & Military Families Council

10:30am – 12pm Interfaith Council

12pm – 1:30pm LGBT Caucus

1:30pm – 3pm Resolutions Committee

3pm – 4:30pm AAPI Caucus

3pm – 4:30pm Black Caucus

3pm – 4:30pm Hispanic Caucus

3pm – 4:30pm Native American Caucus

3pm – 4:30pm Ethnic Council

5pm – 7pm Rules & Bylaws Committee

7pm – 9pm DNC Welcome Reception

Friday, Aug. 24

7am – 6pm DNC Registration

7am – 8:30am Budget & Finance Committee (DNC Members ONLY)

8:30am – 10am Labor Council

10:30am – 12pm Members Only Session (DNC Members ONLY)

12:30pm – 2pm Credentials Committee

2pm – 3:30pm Women’s Caucus

4pm – 5:30pm Eastern Regional Caucus

4pm – 5:30pm Midwestern Regional Caucus

4pm – 5:30pm Southern Regional Caucus

4pm – 5:30pm Western Regional Caucus

6pm – 8pm Rules & Bylaws Committee

Saturday, Aug. 25

7am – 1pm DNC Registration

10am – 1pm General Session

Democrats have not decided where to hold their 2020 nominating convention. Expect a lively sideshow created by Democrats from Milwaukee, Houston and Miami – three cities in the final running for the convention. These lobbying drives are usually zany.

