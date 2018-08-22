Nearly 500 Democrats from across the U.S. converge on Chicago Wednesday to conduct party business.
It’s the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, where Democrats will come together for three days to discuss work related to the midterm elections on Nov. 6 and take up reforms to the 2020 presidential nominating process – from the caucuses to the primaries to so-called “superdelegates.” The clout of these delegates who earn a seat with their state delegations because of party status will likely be trimmed.
DNC Chair Tom Perez will host a welcome reception on Wednesday evening, where invitees will get a briefing on 2018 voter turnout strategy.
Agenda for DNC Summer Meeting 2018
Hyatt Regency Chicago, Wacker Drive
Thursday, Aug. 23
7am – 6pm DNC Registration
8:30am – 10am Executive Committee
10:30am – 12pm Disability Council
10:30am – 12pm Small Business Council
10:30am – 12pm Youth Council
10:30am – 12pm Seniors Council
10:30am – 12pm Rural Council
10:30am – 12pm Vets & Military Families Council
10:30am – 12pm Interfaith Council
12pm – 1:30pm LGBT Caucus
1:30pm – 3pm Resolutions Committee
3pm – 4:30pm AAPI Caucus
3pm – 4:30pm Black Caucus
3pm – 4:30pm Hispanic Caucus
3pm – 4:30pm Native American Caucus
3pm – 4:30pm Ethnic Council
5pm – 7pm Rules & Bylaws Committee
7pm – 9pm DNC Welcome Reception
Friday, Aug. 24
7am – 6pm DNC Registration
7am – 8:30am Budget & Finance Committee (DNC Members ONLY)
8:30am – 10am Labor Council
10:30am – 12pm Members Only Session (DNC Members ONLY)
12:30pm – 2pm Credentials Committee
2pm – 3:30pm Women’s Caucus
4pm – 5:30pm Eastern Regional Caucus
4pm – 5:30pm Midwestern Regional Caucus
4pm – 5:30pm Southern Regional Caucus
4pm – 5:30pm Western Regional Caucus
6pm – 8pm Rules & Bylaws Committee
Saturday, Aug. 25
7am – 1pm DNC Registration
10am – 1pm General Session
Democrats have not decided where to hold their 2020 nominating convention. Expect a lively sideshow created by Democrats from Milwaukee, Houston and Miami – three cities in the final running for the convention. These lobbying drives are usually zany.
