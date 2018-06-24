Man charged with beating dog, dragging it on sidewalk with cord around its neck

A northern Illinois man violently beat a dog early Saturday before he dragged it down a West Englewood neighborhood sidewalk with a cord around its neck, according to a Chicago Police arrest report.

Isaac Goodlow, 24, was charged with felony animal cruelty in the violent episode, which was caught on a CPD surveillance camera in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, court documents show.

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. Saturday to an alert of a man whipping, kicking, punching and choking a pit bull, according to the report. When officers arrived, they saw Goodlow dragging the dog down a sidewalk by an extension cord around its neck, the report says.

The dog was “scared, shaking, injured, emaciated and dehydrated,” and it vomited when officers gave it water to drink, according to the police report. An emergency doctor at MedVet, a 24-hour veterinary center, treated the dog. The doctor reported the dog had several injuries, including wounds and abrasions from previous incidents.

While officers arrested Goodlow, he asked why they took his dog, and said he “should have killed that dog,” the police report says, adding that Goodlow later explained the beatings are how he “tames him.”

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. on Sunday set Goodlow’s bail at $100,000. Goodlow, of Arlington, Illinois, will be back in court on Friday.