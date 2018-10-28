Dog kills another dog, attacks woman at Archer Heights pet store

A dog killed another dog then mauled a woman Sunday morning at a pet store in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 10:36 a.m., officers responded to the mauling inside the store in the 4100 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old woman suffered bite wounds to her arm and right middle finger, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. She was taken to St Anthony Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The woman wasn’t the owner of either dog, and the attack appears to have been accidental, police said.