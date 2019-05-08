Dollar store burglar hits 4 locations including Gary

Police say this man is suspected of burglarizing at least four Dollar Tree locations in northwest Indiana. | Gary police

Gary police have released photos of a suspect in a string of dollar store burglaries in northwest Indiana.

The photos released Wednesday show a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt burglarizing a Dollar Tree store overnight on May 3 in Gary, police said in a statement.

The man is also suspected of burglarizing at least three Dollar Tree stores in other cities, including Lansing, Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Gary police at 219-881-7300 ext. 23060 or the crime tip hotline at 886-CRIME-GP.