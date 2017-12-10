Dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in Washington Heights, Fernwood

Armed robbers have hit dollar stores three times over the past two months in the Far South Side Washington Heights and Fernwood neighborhoods.

In all three incidents, two people walked into the stores, one pulling out a handgun and demanding money from the register while the other stood by the entrance to keep watch, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 300 block of West 103rd Street;

about 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 800 block of West 103rd Street; and

about 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 300 block of West 103rd Street.

The suspects were described as black men between 20 and 25 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, police said. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods tightened around their faces.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies was asked to call the Area South Property Crimes Unit at (312) 747-8273.