Dolton man claims $1.15 million lotto prize months after buying ticket

A Dolton man won $1.15 million from an Illinois Lottery ticket he bought earlier this year at a south suburban liquor store, according to the Illinois Lottery.

James Rucker was at home looking up winning Lucky Day Lotto numbers on the Illinois Lottery website when he realized his ticket matched all five numbers in the Aug 4. drawing, the lottery said.

“I was double-checking some of my tickets and realized I won,” Rucker said. “I was a millionaire for almost two months without knowing it!”

Rucker and his wife plan to share the windfall with their three children and grandson, and invest, he told lottery officials.

He bought the winning ticket at Sibley Liquor Mart at 1139 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton, the lottery said. The retailer received a bonus of $11,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.