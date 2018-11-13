Security guard for South Side pastor shot to death in Dolton

Undra Colbert with Pastor Corey Brooks and his family on the last night of Brooks' months-long vigil on the roof of a shuttered motel in 2011. | Provided photo

A man who worked as a security guard for South Side Pastor Corey Brooks was shot to death Sunday night near his south suburban Dolton home.

Undra Colbert, 51, was shot about 9 p.m. while sitting in his car near his home in the 14900 block of South Evers in Dolton, according to a statement from Dolton police.

Police said Colbert was found “unresponsive and alone.” A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

Brooks, pastor of New Beginnings Church at 6620 S. King Drive, said in a statement that Colbert was with him during a 2011 campaign in which he camped out for months on the roof of a shuttered motel to draw attention to gun violence in the community.

“Although he was my security, Dra and I shared many special moments and he was always there for me,” Brooks wrote in the statement. “He celebrated the rooftop victory with our church and family and we climbed down together. And what people don’t know is that Dra was security every single day and every single night that I was on that roof.”

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was assisting Dolton police with the investigation.