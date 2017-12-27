Domino’s Pizza robbed at gunpoint in St. Charles

A pizza restaurant was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday in west suburban St. Charles.

The robbery was reported at 12:17 a.m. at the Domino’s Pizza at 1450 W. Main St. in St. Charles, according to a statement from St. Charles police. A suspect entered the restaurant, pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash and a cellphone from an employee.

The employee handed over the cash and phone and the suspect ran away west toward North 15th Street, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 200-pound Hispanic man about 25 years old, according to police. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black ski mask and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 377-4435.