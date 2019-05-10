Man, 86, dies after Norwood Park crash

A man has died of complications from a crash in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

Donald Bleuer, 86, was driving southbound in the 6100 block of Milwaukee Avenue when he made an illegal left turn and hit an oncoming vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. on May 1, authorities said.

Bleuer, who lived in Ravenswood, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died eight days later at 4:11 a.m. on Thursday, authorities said.

An autopsy found he died of complications of a spinal cord injury with heart disease as a secondary cause, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention, police said.