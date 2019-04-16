Man killed in Markham crash

A man died in a crash Monday in south suburban Markham.

Donald Gordon, 61, was involved in the crash about 5:15 a.m. on 159th Street at Interstate 294, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Gordon, who lives in Markham, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy released Tuesday found that Gordon died of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash.

Markham police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.