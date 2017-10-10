President Donald Trump renews clash with Sen. Bob Corker

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is escalating his clash with Sen. Bob Corker, saying the Tennessee Republican was “made to sound a fool” in a recent interview.

Trump says on Twitter Tuesday that “the Failing @nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!”

The feud between the president and a senator in his own party intensified over the weekend.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Trump’s criticism of the lawmaker drew a response in which Corker referred to the White House as an “adult day care.” In an interview with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”

Corker is not running for re-election in 2018.