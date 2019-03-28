Trump announces Justice, FBI to review ‘outrageous’ Smollett case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said in an Thursday morning tweet that the Justice Department and the FBI will review charges being dismissed against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!,” Trump wrote.

It is not surprising that Trump weighed in, since the case has been getting saturation coverage on national cable outlets, which Trump often watches. Trump also has been a long-time critic of Chicago when it comes to law-and-order issues.

The uproar is over the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropping 16 felony charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett, even though prosecutors said they had enough evidence to convict the actor of staging a hate-crime on himself.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

On Wednesday, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called on Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to review the handling of the case.

In a series of interview Wednesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx defended the handling of the case, even though she said she had previously recused herself from the prosecution after she talked to a member of Smollett’s family and had urged the case to be transferred to the FBI.

Foxx described the deal that was offered to Smollett as common, but veteran defense attorneys in interviews with the Sun-Times could recall no such similar deals in their decades of practice.