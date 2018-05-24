Comey among ‘rotten apples’ in FBI, Trump says

President Donald Trump says that the FBI is a "fantastic institution" but that "some of the people at the top were rotten apples." | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that the FBI is a “fantastic institution” but that “some of the people at the top were rotten apples.” He says, “James Comey was one of them.”

In an interview aired Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” Trump was asked to respond to a tweet a day earlier from former FBI director Comey, who had asked how Republicans would explain attacks on the FBI and lying about its work to their grandchildren.

Trump responded, “How is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he’s caused for this country?”

Trump has been raising suspicions about the federal investigation into his 2016 campaign, alleging that the FBI had been caught in a “major SPY scandal.”

Trump fired Comey last year.