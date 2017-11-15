U.S. Justice Department questions Illinois’ new immigration bill

Gov. Bruce Rauner risked a conservative backlash when he signed an immigration bill into law this summer.

Now, the Trump Administration is lumping the State of Illinois in with 28 other jurisdictions it suspects has adopted so-called “sanctuary city” policies, firing off a letter questioning its compliance with federal law after Rauner signed the Illinois Trust Act.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions accused Illinois and other governments of adopting “the view that the protection of criminal aliens is more important than the protection of law-abiding citizens and of the rule of law.”

At risk is federal funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. That’s the same grant at the center of a legal fight Chicago is waging with Trump’s Justice Department.

A Rauner spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

The Illinois Trust Act would prohibit police in Illinois from detaining or arresting a person based on their immigration status or on federal immigration detainer. The Justice Department letter pointed to that language in its letter.

“The department is concerned that this appears to restrict the sending of information regarding immigration status,” it states.

The letter notes that the Justice Department “has not made a final determination regarding Illinois’ compliance” with federal law. It has given Illinois until Dec. 8 to respond.