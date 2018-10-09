Trump’s Justice Department to oppose pending Chicago Police Decree

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department will take steps later this week to oppose a pending consent decree the city of Chicago agreed to in the wake of police misconduct allegations tied to the Laquan McDonald case, the Sun-Times has learned.

This comes a day after President Donald Trump told a gathering of police chiefs that an agreement between the city and the ACLU of Illinois on stop and frisk policies was “terrible.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement, “Chicago’s agreement with the ACLU in late 2015 dramatically undercut proactive policing in the city and kicked off perhaps the greatest surge in murder ever suffered by a major American city, with homicides increasing more than 57 percent the very next year.

“Now the city’s leaders are seeking to enter into another agreement. It is imperative that the city not repeat the mistakes of the past — the safety of Chicago depends on it. Accordingly, at the end of this week, the Justice Department will file a statement of interest opposing the proposed consent decree. It is critical that Chicago get this right.”

There is a hearing on the pending decree in federal court in Chicago at the end of the month.