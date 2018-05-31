Blagojevich family given new hope by Donald Trump’s talk of commutation

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich talks to Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson on "The Celebrity Apprentice" on NBC.

Blago. Blago. Blago.

Is it a go?

Or is Trump’s Thursday titillation of a possible get-out-of-jail card for former Gov. Rod Blagojevich gonna be a no?

Well, Sneed hears the miraculous Blagojevich sentence commutation — which could likely happen — may be timed to hit soon.

And it would fulfill a major family wish: the college graduation this June of his eldest daughter, Amy, from Northwestern University.

Blagojevich, who has served six plus years of his 14-year political corruption sentence at a federal prison camp in Colorado, had always hoped to be out in time to attend the commencement ceremony of Amy, 21, which is set for June 22 at Ryan Field.

“It’s been a huge family hope for him to be there,” said attorney Sheldon Sorosky, a longtime Blagojevich friend who spent years assisting in his defense — which was dittoed by a second family source.

“Patti Blagojevich is the most amazing wife; the classic good wife,” added Sorosky, citing the protagonist of the hit TV show “The Good Wife,” which starred Emmy winner Julianna Margulies, the wife of a man who lands in jail as the result of a very public political corruption scandal.

A second source close to the Blagojevich family, who asked to remain anonymous, also referred to Patti (who sells medical insurance) as “The Good Wife,” citing how the show’s character gets past the humiliation and betrayal and assumes responsibility for her family.

“They speak by telephone and email regularly, and Patti was there to visit about a month ago,” added Sorosky.

“Patti truly loves her husband, has been there for him and their daughters — a great advocate,” added Sorosky, who had high praise for Blagojevich’s leading attorney Leonard Goodman — and who mirrored the disappointment felt when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Blagojevich’s last legal option that could have led to his release from federal prison.

“She was crushed, but Patti pushed ahead,” he added.

Since then, there has been a sustained, if not pre-formulated effort to bring attention to Trump about Blagojevich’s incarceration via the national news.

Sorosky claims to have talked to Blagojevich during the past month claims. Sorosky says Blagojevich was very “upbeat” and discussed how he planned to write a piece for the Wall Street Journal, which appeared this week accusing the feds of assaulting the “rule of law” in America.

In a reference to himself, Blagojevich stated: “When they can’t prove a crime, they create one.”

Although Blagojevich wants President Donald Trump to release him from prison, the family source says no formal request has been made.

“Look, a lot of people feel Rod’s sentence was much too long, but if Trump lets him hit the trail, watch Trump win the Rust Belt again,” said the family source.

Stay tuned.

Kooky Kardashian . . .

Ummm.

Seeing double?

Sneed sure did.

To wit: Reality star Kim Kardashian West, who loves to emulate her fashion icon and fellow Armenian, Cher — took a funereal fashion tack while visiting President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Decked out in an oversized black suit and sporting waist-length jet-black hair extensions parted down the middle, Kardashian resembled a past TV personality’s signature look: Morticia Addams, the mother on the hit 1960s TV series “The Addams Family.”

No flowers, please.

Sneedlings . . .

