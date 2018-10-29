Trump says media is ‘Enemy’ after shooting, bomb plot

President Donald Trump is accusing the media of being "the true Enemy of People" in the wake of a mass shooting and a mail bomb plot. | AP file photo

Trump tweeted Monday: “There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news.” He added that the media “must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.”

The president’s comments follow a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a mail bomb scare targeting Democrats and CNN. The election season violence rattled a divided nation and prompted questions about whether Trump should tone done his rhetoric.

Trump condemned the Pittsburgh attack as an act of anti-Semitism and has denounced political violence. But he has continued to hold political rallies.

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018