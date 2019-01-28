Cohen won’t give in to Trump’s intimidation tactics, new Chicago attorney says

Former Trump fixer/attorney Michael Cohen, who is set to appear before the House Oversight committee next week, has just revamped his legal team in advance of his Capitol Hill testimony by adding powerhouse Chicago attorney Michael Monico and his partner Barry Spevack.

Monico tells Sneed Cohen is preparing to tell the truth despite Trump’s attempts to derail him.

“I talked to my client over the weekend from his home in New York and we are moving ahead despite all the intimidation he [Cohen] has received from the president and his counsel, Rudy Giuliani,” Monico tells Sneed.

“It’s unbelievable how much intimidation he has faced,” said Monico.

Cohen is scheduled to report to prison March 6 to serve a three-year sentence following his decision to plead guilty to campaign finance violations stemming from Trump’s alleged sexual affairs with women he was trying to silence.

A long time Trump buddy and lawyer, Cohen also plead guilty to lying to Congress about efforts to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow. He had recently backed out of testifying before the U.S. House Oversight committee claiming he feared for the safety of his family and father-in-law due to derisive negative public comments made by Trump and Giuliani.

“Cohen is going to cooperate and will continue to cooperate,” said Monico, who has represented such high-profile clients as former Ald. Edward Vrdolyak.

Ajoint press release issued by Monico and Spevack stated: “We look forward to helping Mr. Cohen fulfill what he has told us is his only mission — to tell the truth as he knows it and to turn the corner on his past life and taking ownership for his past mistakes by cooperating as best as he can with all the governmental authorities in search of the truth.”

Cohen is also expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence committee next month which is conducting a separate Russian interference probe.