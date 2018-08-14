Did Trump use N-word? Omarosa says yes, he says no, Sanders offers no guarantee

President Donald Trump, left, pauses during remarks at a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla. File Photo. (APEvan Vucci); Omarosa Manigault Newman, right, then director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, listens to Vice President Mike Pence in 2017. File Photo. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump calls the N-word “a terrible and disgusting word” that “I don’t have … in my vocabulary, and never have” — but White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday declined to guarantee that the president has never used the racial slur.

“I haven’t been in every single room,” when reporters asked Sanders if she can say with certainty that Trump has never used the N-word. “I’ve never heard him use that term or anything similar.”

Questioned at the daily press briefing about Ex-Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s allegation that she heard Trump used the racial slur on tape, Sanders dubbed the claim “salacious and ridiculous,” but repeatedly referred reporters to the president’s own tweets on the subject.

“@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted Monday. “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”

The president resumed his Twitter tirade on Tuesday, tweeting that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was right to fire her.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” the president tweeted. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Reporters asked Sanders what message the president is sending by using such disparaging language in tweets about Manigault Newman and other African-Americans, such as CNN anchor Don Lemon and NFL players.

Sanders said the tweets have “absolutely nothing to do with race.” She said the president goes after targets regardless of race and suggested that White House staffers would quit if they heard Trump using racial slurs.

‘I think the president is certainly voicing his frustration with the fact that this individual has shown a complete lack of integrity,” Sanders said.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Manigault Newman has responded that Trump has “absolutely no respect” for women or African-Americans.

Sanders says Trump hired Manigault Newman as an assistant to the president because he “wanted to give her a chance.” She was a contestant on his reality show “The Apprentice” and a former campaign aide.

Manigault Newman has been releasing audio recordings of private White House conversations as part of her book roll-out tour. She was fired in December.

