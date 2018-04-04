Trump to sign order sending National Guard to border

President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made the announcement at the White House on Wednesday. She says he’ll sign the proclamation later in the day.

Nielsen is also railing against the country’s current immigration laws and calling on Congress to make changes.

She says the current system “rewards bad behavior” and “it’s time to act.”

She says details are still being worked out, but National Guard personnel are expected to assist with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to deploy the military to the southern border until his long-promised wall is built.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday said his office is not yet “aware of any such request.”